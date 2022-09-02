Here's a story we almost missed: The Bear Spray Bandit
Friday, September 2, 2022
On July 23, 2022 while assisting Shoreline Deputy Rodriguez on an unrelated subject stop, Deputy Stultz noticed and recognized the outstanding “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by.
With the help of Deputies Dromgool, Wunderlich, Swanson, Coblantz, Gluaymai, Schettler and Glavin, he was taken into custody without incident and after giving a verbal confession to Deputy Stultz for one of the robberies he was booked into King County Jail.
It should be noted that the suspect was carrying two canisters of bear spray when he was arrested by Deputy Stultz.
This excellent work getting him off of the streets certainly saved other innocent citizen(s) from being bear sprayed. Well done to everyone involved!
