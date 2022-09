Haller Lake Community Club

Come join your neighbors in board games and ping pong. We have all ages from 3 to 93. Around dinner time, we usually order a pizza together. You can bring snacks to share, if you want. There will be many games provided, or bring your own to teach!Everyone welcome. 12579 Densmore Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133