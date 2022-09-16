DOH partners bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to state college campuses
Friday, September 16, 2022
Care-A-Van program, in partnership with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative will be hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics at several college and university campuses across Washington state.
The dates are as follows:
- September 23, 9am-1pm: Central Washington University, Ellensburg
- September 23, 10am-2pm: Eastern Washington University, Cheney
- October 3, 10am-2pm: University of Washington, Seattle Campus
- October 4, 10am-2pm: University of Washington, Tacoma Campus
- October 5, 10am-2pm: University of Washington, Bothell Campus
- October 6, 2pm-6pm: Washington State University, Vancouver
- October 21, 11am-3pm: Central Washington University, Ellensburg
“College students tend to find themselves in close proximity with others, in places like dorms and classrooms,” said POP member Professor Ajay Mendoza, ANRP.
“That’s why COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are such a vital part of showing up as our healthiest and best selves on campus this year.
"Being vaccinated will lead to less severe illness from the virus, which will ensure students aren’t distracted from their academic work or social lives while at school and will help them stay healthier in the event that they still become infected.”
While the focus of these clinics will be providing the recently released Omicron-targeted bivalent boosters, primary series vaccines from both Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna will also be available.
In addition to students, faculty, and staff members, the clinics are also open to members of the public who are eligible for primary series or booster vaccinations. Clinic appointments can be made in advance by visiting the PrepMod website, and will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at each location.
“The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that we have to always be ready to respond, and a big piece of that is engaging our community,” said Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair A. Shah.
“Care-A-Van and Power of Providers (POP) do just that. By going into communities with Care-A-Van, we’re able to focus on equitable distribution for those facing barriers to vaccines.
"Through POP, we established partnerships with trusted health care professionals to ensure health and safety, while engaging, educating and empowering the people of Washington."
