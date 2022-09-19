Application for child care subsidy now open to families

The new Best Starts for Kids Child Care Subsidy represents an historic investment on the part of King County taxpayers – $20 million each year for the next six years to expand equitable access to child care for families in our community.





Child care keeps the county running, and when we invest in child care providers and the industry as a whole, we are creating financial stability for working families and while also contributing to financial growth in the region.



The first step in the application process for the new subsidy program is now available!





Families who are interested in the subsidy can fill out a five-minute eligibility form to see if they may qualify for help paying for child care.





Because this is a new program and there may be more families interested than we have capacity to serve, please note that submitting an eligibility form will NOT guarantee child care funding for the family.











