AAUW meeting to feature presentation on the Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI) from Lake City
Monday, September 5, 2022
|Min-Ming Tung Edelman
Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI)
The meeting is free and open to the public: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10:00am to noon at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall, Room 338, 20226 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036
RAI reaches out to Afghani women, as well as those from Myanmar and other countries, who have relocated to our area. RAI gives training in patterns, tools and materials for small-batch manufacturing.
The speaker will be Min-Ming Tung Edelman, the Director and founder of RAI.
To attend, fill out a COVID Health Attestation form the morning of September 10; the form is a requirement at the college. Print out a free parking permit and put it on the dashboard of your car, with a map to find Snohomish Hall and adjacent parking lots.
Please join us to learn more about this important addition to our community.
