A crowded Meet n Greet for Shoreline City Manager candidates

In the photo the candidates are left, center, and right, wearing suits and name tags

Photo by Steven H. Robinson at the Shoreline City Hall lobby

The public had a chance to meet the three finalists for the position of City Manager for the City of Shoreline. The public had a chance to meet the three finalists for the position of City Manager for the City of Shoreline.





Current City Manager Debbie Tarry is retiring as of November 2, 2022.





The three candidates are:

Bristol Ellington, Deputy City Manager/Chief Operating Officer, City of Henderson, NV

Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager/Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director, City of Burien, WA

Scott MacColl, Interim City Manager, City of Sammamish, WA Search firm Raftelis provided the following biographies:







Candidate interviews with the City Council took place on Friday, Sept. 9, in executive session under the authority of RCW 42.30.110(1)(g). Candidate interviews with the City Council took place on Friday, Sept. 9, in executive session under the authority of RCW 42.30.110(1)(g).





The City Council will make their appointment decision at a future City Council Meeting.











