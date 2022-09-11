A crowded Meet n Greet for Shoreline City Manager candidates
Sunday, September 11, 2022
|In the photo the candidates are left, center, and right, wearing suits and name tags
Photo by Steven H. Robinson at the Shoreline City Hall lobby
The public had a chance to meet the three finalists for the position of City Manager for the City of Shoreline.
Current City Manager Debbie Tarry is retiring as of November 2, 2022.
The three candidates are:
- Bristol Ellington, Deputy City Manager/Chief Operating Officer, City of Henderson, NV
- Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager/Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director, City of Burien, WA
- Scott MacColl, Interim City Manager, City of Sammamish, WA
Search firm Raftelis provided the following biographies:
Candidate interviews with the City Council took place on Friday, Sept. 9, in executive session under the authority of RCW 42.30.110(1)(g).
The City Council will make their appointment decision at a future City Council Meeting.
0 comments:
Post a Comment