Yoga in the garden: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10am
Join us for a 1- hour yoga class in the Dunn Gardens with Michelle Quigley Pearson on August 25th on the Great Lawn!
This class is great for all skill levels with an emphasis on movement and breath work.
Be sure to bring your yoga mat, a bottle of water, and please arrive early so class can begin promptly at 10am.
Pricing
Dunn Gardens is at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177
- Members: $10
- Not-Yet-Members: $15
