Reminder: Rock Show today in Paramount Park - sales and activities for kids
Sunday, August 14, 2022
The North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Clubis one of Seattle's largest and oldest rock clubs.
Supporting over 200 members, the North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club's goal is to promote geologic exploration, education and outreach.
Paramount School Park 15300 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
