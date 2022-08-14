Power out to 3,940 people in central Shoreline

By Diane Hettrick





At 11:04am the lights went out for 3,940 customers in central Shoreline. The problem appears to be at the power station on Meridian. The outage area goes from 155th to 205th and Aurora to I-5.





Seattle City Light is "investigating" the cause and might never tell us the reason. We are the only power outage in the county, so will be the priority.





Bad news is that the estimated restoration time is 6pm. They always pad the estimates but that still tells me that this is not a good time to open the refrigerator.





For those who are speculating, this is not a planned outage. Seattle Light notifies customers who will be affected by planned outages.





This is a different outage from yesterday's outage in Richmond Beach.





Aurora Village and the Aurora Village Transit Center have power.







