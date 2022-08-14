Power restored to some areas of central Shoreline

Sunday, August 14, 2022


By Diane Hettrick

So as soon as I published the story about the massive power outage in central Shoreline, my power - which had been out - came back on.

I'm not complaining. My computer battery was fine, but running the internet through my phone was a slow and painful process.

The map as of 12:40pm shows power restoration from 155th to 175th / 185th. The odd thing about the map is that I live in one of the red zones but now have power. Again, not complaining.


Posted by DKH at 12:55 PM

