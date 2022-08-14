Power restored to all of Shoreline

Sunday, August 14, 2022



By Diane Hettrick

Well, that was fun.

Power has been restored to all of Shoreline.

Power has been restored to all customers affected by the recent outage in the Shoreline area. The cause of the outage was equipment failure. Thank you for your patience as we worked to resolve the issue.
Now you have to reset a few things. In my house it's the clocks on the microwave, stove, and coffee pot (I wonder if my coffee finished perking? Must check.) 



