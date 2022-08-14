Power restored to all of Shoreline





By Diane Hettrick





Well, that was fun.





Power has been restored to all of Shoreline.





Now you have to reset a few things. In my house it's the clocks on the microwave, stove, and coffee pot (I wonder if my coffee finished perking? Must check.)











