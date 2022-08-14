Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was in Shoreline Wednesday to tour ICHS clinic
Sunday, August 14, 2022
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, ICHS was welcomed Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal to the ICHS Shoreline clinic.
ICHS leadership toured the Congresswoman around the clinic, showcasing the ways that ICHS' integrated care model provides care to our patients.
Our CEO and President, Teresita Batayola, then awarded Representative Jayapal the 2022 Certificate of Recognition for her tireless advocacy on the national stage for #CommunityHealthCenters and expanding health care equity.
Thank you Representative Jayapal for celebrating #NationalHealthCenterWeek with us! #NHCW2022 #ValueCHCs
