Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was in Shoreline Wednesday to tour ICHS clinic

Representative Jayapal and ICHS leadership stand in front of the ICHS Shoreline Medical / Dental Clinic. L-R: Lakshmi Deepa Yerram, ICHS Chief Medical Officer, Representative Pramila Jayapal, Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO and President, and Nga Vo, ICHS Interim Director of Clinic Operations.







ICHS leadership toured the Congresswoman around the clinic, showcasing the ways that ICHS' integrated care model provides care to our patients.



Our CEO and President, Teresita Batayola, then awarded Representative Jayapal the 2022 Certificate of Recognition for her tireless advocacy on the national stage for #CommunityHealthCenters and expanding health care equity.



Thank you Representative Jayapal for celebrating #NationalHealthCenterWeek with us! #NHCW2022 #ValueCHCs







On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, ICHS was welcomed Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal to the ICHS Shoreline clinic.