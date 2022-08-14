Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 August 20th BBQ and speaker

Center: Starr Sutherland, Jr. Right: Starr Dehn in 1985 at Starr Sutherland Jr’s grave at the Luxembourg American Cemetery

Bill Dehn and Starr Sutherland, Jr. were University of Washington students, roommates, fraternity brothers and best friends. Both left school to serve their country during WWII. Starr Sutherland was KIA January 4, 1945 during the Battle of the Bulge. To honor Starr’s service and friendship, Bill named his youngest son after him.

Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are welcome to join us!







