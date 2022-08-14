Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 August 20th BBQ and speaker
Sunday, August 14, 2022
|Center: Starr Sutherland, Jr. Right: Starr Dehn in 1985 at Starr Sutherland Jr’s grave at the Luxembourg American Cemetery
Bill Dehn and Starr Sutherland, Jr. were University of Washington students, roommates, fraternity brothers and best friends. Both left school to serve their country during WWII. Starr Sutherland was KIA January 4, 1945 during the Battle of the Bulge. To honor Starr’s service and friendship, Bill named his youngest son after him.
Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion is honored to host Starr Dehn who will tell us about the Dehn family remembrances of Starr Sutherland, Jr.
Food service begins at 1:30pm
Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are welcome to join us!
The Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155-0193
