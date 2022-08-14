Call for artists for the 6X6NW community art sale





Registration Deadline: September 16, 2022





Each work of art must be 6-inches by 6-inches and artists may enter up to 10 works of any medium (2D or 3D). There is a $6 fee to register. Registration is free for artists 18 years of age and under! Artwork must be delivered to ShoreLake Arts by September 16, 2022.

6X6NW is an art exhibition and fundraiser that features 6x6-inch works of art from artists locally and all over the country, in all varieties of medium. Proceeds from the event support ShoreLake Arts programming. ShoreLake Arts is a non-profit dedicated to cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts.



. Artists may submit up to 10 unique works of art.



Do you need a little help getting started or want to take your 6X6 skills to the next level?

Sign up now for the Mixed Media 6X6 workshop on Saturday, August 27 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden! Artist Xin Xin will teach you brilliant new tricks and techniques to help you realize your artistic vision and create spectacular works of art. Space is limited, so Sign up Today



Entries will be exhibited live and in person on October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College and offered for sale to the public for $36 each. Artists receive a 40% commission and the other 60% goes directly toward supporting ShoreLake Arts programming and events.





Want to support the arts even more? You can donate your 40% commission to ShoreLake Arts and make an even greater impact on your community!



Interested in taking pART? Registration and participation is open to all — no art background is required!

For information and registration visit: https://www.6x6nw.org/6x6nwhome

Delivery / Drop Off: All artwork must be mailed or dropped off at the ShoreLake Arts office, 18560 1st Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.

Deadline: September 16. Late entries are not accepted. Earlier is better!



Thanks to our event sponsors,



Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Lake Forest Park, and ArtsWa.



ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







ShoreLake Arts is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition featuring over 1,000 original works of art.