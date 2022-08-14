Destinations: The return of CHOMP! - a major food festival in Redmond - Saturday, August 20, 2022

Contrary to popular opinion, CHOMP! is not this summer’s latest sequel to Jaws, Jurassic Park or even Little Shop of Horrors.





It is, in fact, a free, family-friendly, day-long event which focuses on sustainability, healthy food and social justice.





Even with these strong underpinnings, CHOMP! is a fun new kind of county fair highlighting local food production, green living, and recycling mixed with live music, food trucks and kids’ activities.





Now in its eighth year, CHOMP! celebrates all that is fresh, delicious, local, and sustainable in King County.









The event highlights chefs and restaurants using locally sourced food; local organizations specializing in healthy and affordable foods; local farms and farmland support.





Over the past seven years CHOMP! has grown to an audience of more than 6,000 attendees and features a full day of free activities for the whole family.





Kiddos in the audience will have their own musical groups, live animals, zucchini races, wilderness awareness school, sustainable toys and clothing, and a scavenger hunt.

Photo courtesy King County Adults can enjoy CHOMP's farmers market, upscale bazaar, tree climbing, booths for sustainability organizations, ethnic food vendors and live concerts.





King County Master Gardeners will host their traditional Ask-A-Master-Gardener Booth where they’ll also feature hands-on gardening experiences for kids.





Gardening enthusiasts and newspaper readers will have opportunities to speak with local gardening columnist, Bruce Bennett – The Garden Guy.



This year’s Festival will be held Saturday, August 20, 10:00am to 6:00pm, at Marymoor Park in Redmond.



