Get your babies vaccinated at the Senior Center Friday August 19, 2022

By Diane Hettrick





You can get your babies vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Center.





Actually you can bring the whole family. They'll have vaccines for 6 months old to adult. You can get a first shot or a booster.





You can sign up for a time slot, and I suggest doing so for the littlest members of your family. If you can't get appointments at the same time for all family members, get as close as you can. Walk-ins had no trouble getting into the last clinic and this one should be fine, too.





You can use the QR codes in the flyer or the links below to pick a time slot:





Pfizer 6mo. to 4 yrs and Moderna 6 mo. to 5 yrs visit:





Adults and Children Ages 5 and Older visit:





Seems like summer just got here, but it's already time to plan for back to school. This clinic will cross a few items off your list.





Other info: