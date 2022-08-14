Help paint a new mural in Lake Forest Park at the Picnic in the Park Sept 10
Sunday, August 14, 2022
The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, along with the City of Lake Forest Park, ShoreLake Arts, and Urban ArtWorks, is collaborating with 17-year-old high school artist Austin Picinich to paint a 188-ft-long ‘Save Our Salmon Mural” at Animal Acres Park.
The project is a “mural with a purpose” with the goal to raise awareness for salmon restoration in McAleer Creek. The mural will transform the gray concrete barricades above McAleer Creek’s culvert with a vibrant mural of kokanee salmon on both sides of NE 178th St, near Brookside Elementary.
For those who want to be involved, you’re in luck – because the LFP Stewardship Foundation and Urban ArtWorks will be hosting a Community Paint Day on September 10th for over 150 community volunteers to help paint the mural.
Artist Austin will outline his salmon design in “paint-by-number” format, so all you need is a steady hand and a little community spirit to participate.
Previous art experience is optional and kids and families are welcome to join the painting fun – but all volunteers must sign-up in advance here.
This isn’t artist Austin Picinich’s first mural – earlier this year in April Austin led a 100+ foot Save Our Salmon Mural at Juanita Creek in Kirkland.
The Community Paint Day will be held in conjunction with the City of Lake Forest Park’s ‘Picnic in the Park’ event with food trucks, live music, and salmon-themed activities in the adjacent Animal Acres Park.
He’s on a mission to bring more meaningful, interactive public art along more local streams. McAleer Creek is the perfect location with Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation’s kokanee restoration project working to begin restoring native runs in the next four years.
You can learn more at the mural’s website: https://www.austinsart.net/salmonmural/lfp
Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation is currently fundraising to cover costs of the project, including paint and mural supplies. You can donate to the mural’s GoFundMe here.
