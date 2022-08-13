The Seattle Times: Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Shoreline shooting

Victim and shooter met up at Richmond Highlands Park near Aurora

According to reporting by Daisy Zavala Magaña in The Seattle Times. a 36 year old man from Orting has been charged in the early morning murder of a man in Richmond Highlands park in Shoreline on Friday, July 29, 2022. ( see previous article





The shooter and accomplices apparently targeted the victim, who has not been named, for robbery. He was shot and robbed within minutes of arriving at the meeting point. He was accompanied by a woman he knew on social media who appeared to be one of the accomplices.





The shooter was arrested by Des Moines police after they spotted his vehicle in the area. He was charged with first degree murder and is being held on 4 million dollars bail.















