Fireworks and a party in Kenmore to celebrate completion of the West Sammamish River Bridge

Kenmore celebrates their new bridge Thousands attended the Grand Opening Celebration of the West Sammamish River Bridge Thursday night, August 11, 2022. Thousands attended the Grand Opening Celebration of the West Sammamish River Bridge Thursday night, August 11, 2022.





The City of Kenmore temporarily closed the newly completed West Sammamish River Bridge and invited the public to celebrate on the bridge deck with live music and entertainment, food, and other free tokens of appreciation.





“This was our way of saying thank you to all of our residents for supporting the bridge project,” Mayor Nigel Herbig said. “Not only did our taxpayers pay for the bridge, they also endured the inconvenience of the construction. For that, we are grateful.”



$39 million of the $43 million cost of the bridge came from sources outside of Kenmore, including state and federal grants. “I applaud the tenacity and hard work of City Engineer John Vicente and his team for applying for and securing the grants to build the bridge,” said City Manager Rob Karlinsey.





Vicente previously worked on the Aurora Avenue project for the City of Shoreline.





Party on the bridge deck.

Photo courtesy City of Kenmore Over 2,000 residents joined together on the bridge deck in celebration of the bridge’s completion. The event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6pm and ended with fireworks that were seen and heard around Lake Washington and into central Shoreline. Over 2,000 residents joined together on the bridge deck in celebration of the bridge’s completion. The event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6pm and ended with fireworks that were seen and heard around Lake Washington and into central Shoreline.





The bridge is part of 68th Ave which connects Kenmore on both sides of the river. It is the route to St. Edwards Park and Bastyr University. Simonds Road connects to 68th just on the other side of the bridge and leads to north Kirkland.





Video of the project construction here.

West Sammamish River Bridge Replacement Project website here.

The bridge features a generous bicycle lane and pedestrian walkway.