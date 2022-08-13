Practicing in a Glasgow park

Saturday, August 13, 2022

 
Photo courtesy NWJPB

People stop to listen to the Northwest Junior Pipe Band (NWJPB) as they practice in a Glasgow, Scotland park.

Photo courtesy NWJPB
The NWJPB is competing in piping contests in several cities in Scotland. They are in Glasgow now for The World Pipe Band Championships 2022.

While in Glasgow, we practice daily at a gorgeous nearby park.  It's great to see the audience gather to watch and we even recognize folks from one day to the next.  The people of Glasgow are so warm, friendly and kind.  We feel very fortunate to be here. 



