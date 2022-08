Hopelink has a free GED / high school diploma program

Do you know anyone who is looking to earn their GED or high school diploma to build a career?

Online and in-person learning opportunities

Small classes to prepare for math, science, social studies and language arts GED exams

One-on-one tutoring

Scholarships to pay for GED exams

College and career planning Eligibility

Students must:need a high school diploma or GED

live in Hopelink’s service area in north and east King County

live in the U.S. permanently (cannot serve people who have B, F, J, M, or other temporary visas)

be at least 16 years old and not enrolled, or required to be enrolled, in secondary school

Hopelink has a free GED/High School+ program!Virtual orientations will be held on September 1 and September 2, 2022. Contact them at ged@hopelink.org or 425-457-9685 to sign up.Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students attend classes to develop reading, writing, math, and computer skills in preparation to pass the four GED exams. HS+ students complete assignments and projects to earn high-school credit at partner colleges. The program is free!More information on their webpage Program highlights