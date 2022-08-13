Hopelink has a free GED / high school diploma program

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Do you know anyone who is looking to earn their GED or high school diploma to build a career?

Hopelink has a free GED/High School+ program!

Virtual orientations will be held on September 1 and September 2, 2022. Contact them at ged@hopelink.org or 425-457-9685 to sign up.

About the Program

Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students attend classes to develop reading, writing, math, and computer skills in preparation to pass the four GED exams. HS+ students complete assignments and projects to earn high-school credit at partner colleges. The program is free!

More information on their webpage

Program highlights
  • Online and in-person learning opportunities
  • Small classes to prepare for math, science, social studies and language arts GED exams
  • One-on-one tutoring
  • Scholarships to pay for GED exams
  • College and career planning
Eligibility
  • Students must:need a high school diploma or GED
  • live in Hopelink’s service area in north and east King County
  • live in the U.S. permanently (cannot serve people who have B, F, J, M, or other temporary visas)
  • be at least 16 years old and not enrolled, or required to be enrolled, in secondary school


