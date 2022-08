Free concert at Kruckeberg on Wednesday

Free Concerts in the Park





ShoreLake Arts’ last free concert in the park for the season is happening at 6:30pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden located in Shoreline. Northwest Blend is a unique band performing Hawaiian music which is going to be a joyful, fun night out with friends and family.Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. Dress for the weather. If you bring a high chair, please try to sit further back so you don’t obstruct your neighbor’s view. The garden is not usually open on Wednesday evenings so this is a special treat.Parking - Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has limited parking available. But you may also park at Richmond Beach Congregational . It’s about a 5-10 minute walk. Ridesharing (Lyft/Uber) is a great option as well!Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a hidden gem tucked away in a neighborhood in Richmond Beach. This four-acre public garden contains a unique blend of Pacific Northwest native plants and unusual exotics set in a naturalistic wooded setting.ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate Kruckeberg Botanic Garden , and individual donors , like you.Questions can be emailed to Teresa Pape, Program Manager, at programs@shorelakearts.org ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.