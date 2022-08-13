Free concert at Kruckeberg on Wednesday
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Free Concerts in the Park
Northwest Blend | Hawaiian
Wednesday, August 17, 6:30pm
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
ShoreLake Arts’ last free concert in the park for the season is happening at 6:30pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden located in Shoreline. Northwest Blend is a unique band performing Hawaiian music which is going to be a joyful, fun night out with friends and family.
Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. Dress for the weather. If you bring a high chair, please try to sit further back so you don’t obstruct your neighbor’s view. The garden is not usually open on Wednesday evenings so this is a special treat.
Parking - Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has limited parking available. But you may also park at Richmond Beach Congregational. It’s about a 5-10 minute walk. Ridesharing (Lyft/Uber) is a great option as well!
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a hidden gem tucked away in a neighborhood in Richmond Beach. This four-acre public garden contains a unique blend of Pacific Northwest native plants and unusual exotics set in a naturalistic wooded setting.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, and individual donors, like you.
Questions can be emailed to Teresa Pape, Program Manager, at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
