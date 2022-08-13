City of Shoreline: Meridian Avenue N Safety Improvement Project Update
Saturday, August 13, 2022
As the City of Shoreline prepares to make safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N, we would like your input on lane configuration and pedestrian and bicycle enhancements.
Take our short survey and share your comments!
In addition, we invite you to attend the Meridian Avenue N Safety Improvement online presentation on September 14, 6:00 to 8:00pm to learn more about the project, view latest design and provide feedback.
Register for the Online Presentation
Project Overview
The City was awarded grant funding to provide safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N between N 155th Street and N 175th Street. The project will enhance safety at pedestrian crossings, add bicycle lanes, and modify the lane configuration along the Meridian Avenue N corridor.
Safety improvements include:
- Adding a pedestrian refuge island at the pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at N 170th Street
- Installing a new RRFB at N 163rd Street
- Restriping to add a bike lane in each direction on Meridian Avenue N and include left turn pockets
Contact:
Leif Johansen, P.E.
Capital Projects Manager
ljohansen@shorelinewa.gov
(206) 801-2489
