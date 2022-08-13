City of Shoreline: Meridian Avenue N Safety Improvement Project Update

Meridian project area The City of Shoreline would like to hear from you! The City of Shoreline would like to hear from you!

The City was awarded grant funding to provide safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N between N 155th Street and N 175th Street. The project will enhance safety at pedestrian crossings, add bicycle lanes, and modify the lane configuration along the Meridian Avenue N corridor.



Safety improvements include:

Adding a pedestrian refuge island at the pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at N 170th Street

Installing a new RRFB at N 163rd Street

Restriping to add a bike lane in each direction on Meridian Avenue N and include left turn pockets For additional project information, visit the project website:



Contact:

Leif Johansen, P.E.

Capital Projects Manager

ljohansen@shorelinewa.gov

(206) 801-2489







As the City of Shoreline prepares to make safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N, we would like your input on lane configuration and pedestrian and bicycle enhancements.In addition, we invite you to attend the Meridian Avenue N Safety Improvement online presentation on September 14, 6:00 to 8:00pm to learn more about the project, view latest design and provide feedback.