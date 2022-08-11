Stolen power tools recovered by LFP Police
Thursday, August 11, 2022
|Stolen power tools were recovered and returned to their owner
Photo courtesy LFP Police
Wednesday Lake Forest Park Police Officers returned thousands of dollars' worth of stolen power tools to the rightful owner.
This investigation started last month, when Patrol Officers responded to a vehicle prowl incident in progress.
One subject was arrested at the scene, a stolen vehicle was recovered as well as a large amount of power tools and miscellaneous items.
