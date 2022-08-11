Jobs: Shoreline School District Substitutes for 2022-23 school year

Multiple positions





You can see available substitute positions, required qualifications, and application details within our FastTrack employment system . Look for the job listings "Certificated Substitute" and "Classified Substitute" to get started.









Job descriptions and application here





If you are interested in bus driver, custodian, or food service substitute positions, they have their own listings within FastTrack to apply.





We are looking forward to a great year and are excitedly preparing for the arrival of all our students in just a few short weeks!One of our goals this year is to have ready and available substitute employees to make sure our schools run smoothly every day. If you have ever considered volunteering or pitching in at a school, here is an opportunity to help out AND get paid for it!Last year there was a big need for substitute paraeducators, office staff, food service staff, and bus drivers in particular, and unfortunately we came up short getting these filled. These vacancies can disrupt our learning environment, so we are inviting you to either inquire about these opportunities or help us spread the word.As a substitute, you can choose what days you work and make a big contribution to our school district community. If you want to consider this, it would be greatly appreciated.