Jobs: City of Shoreline Senior Planner (Transportation)

Thursday, August 11, 2022

City of Shoreline
Senior Planner (Transportation)
SALARY: $84,906.00 - $107,605.00 Annually
CLOSING DATE: Open until filled

GENERAL SUMMARY

The vibrant city of Shoreline is going through an exciting period of growth and development that is supported by a progressive, expanding multi-modal transportation system. By 2025, the City’s strong transportation network will be enhanced by two new light rail stations, an extensive bike trail network, and a substantial bus system.

Within the City of Shoreline Public Works Department, the Transportation Planning Division has a critical role in developing a future multi-modal transportation system that continues to effectively support the City’s vibrant neighborhoods, thriving economy, and natural beauty. This Division’s responsibilities include developing citywide and subarea transportation plans, multi-modal corridor studies, urban design, and complete streets. The Transportation Planning Division is hiring a Senior Transportation Planner. This position has a key role in developing the City’s multi-modal transportation system.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES

The position of Senior Transportation Planner will be filled by a “big picture” thinker, who can move with ease between the political, planning, and design/engineering realms of transportation project development. Position responsibilities include: Coordinating with transportation agencies in local and regional planning activities and committees;
  • Reviewing, coordinating, and assessing new development on behalf of the Division and participating in the City's development review process;
  • Updating and implementing the City's Transportation Master Plan;
  • Developing the City's annual six-year Transportation Improvement Plan;
  • Managing the initial development/cost estimates through pre-design/conceptual engineering of major capital projects as assigned by the Transportation Planning Manager;
  • Developing and coordinating grant funding strategies for capital projects;
  • Developing parking management policies and coordinating their implementation;
  • Updating and implementing the City's Commute Trip Reduction Plan;
  • Managing Federal compliance programs (e.g. ADA, Title VI); and
  • Provide highly responsible and complex administrative and technical support to the Transportation Planning Manager.
Job description and application



