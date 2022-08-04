Scene on the Sound: Sri Lanka Navy vessel P 627

The crew of the ship P 627 joined the 71st anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lanka Navy on December 9. Sri Lanka Navy acquired the ship from the United States Coast Guard in October this year.





The Navy officially took the delivery of the EX-United States Coast Guard Cutter, USCGC Douglas Munro on October 26 under the pennant number P 627. The ship crew is undergoing training and engaged in acquisition formalities, maintenance, scheduled repairs and installations of the ship at the US Coast Guard Base, Seattle.





In accordance with the policy directives of Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, the event was held giving pride and place to Naval traditions, religious rituals and Corporate Social Responsibility programmes. The ship’s crew led by the Commanding Officer (Desig.) P 627, Captain Lanka Dissanayake, organized these events.





An almsgiving and Piri kara Offering for the Maha Sangha at the Sarana International Buddhist Centre in Seattle was carried out on December 6. During this occasion prayers were invoked specially on fallen Naval War Heroes and those who were disabled in action.





Blessings were called on Navy Commander, Naval personnel and their family members. On the Navy Day – December 9, lunch was served to an institution run by the Catholic Community Services in Seattle.





The traditional meal partaking of ‘Badakana’ was also held with the attendance of USCG personnel including the Commanding Officer of the USCG Base, Seattle - Captain Ibrahim Khalil along with the officers and sailors of P 627.





After acquisition formalities, maintenance and repairs, P 627 will return to the home port mid-2022.







