Flags at half-staff for U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski
Thursday, August 4, 2022
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana.
She was killed in a car crash, along with two of her staff, while touring her home district.
Flags should remain at half-staff until midnight on Thursday, August 4, 2022, or first thing Friday morning, August 5, 2022.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
