Free webinar: caring for a loved one with dementia

FREE WEBINAR FOR SENIORS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 10, 2022 at 2pm





Caring for a loved one with dementia can be emotionally, physically, and financially stressful.





This workshop provides strategies for being an effective and successful caregiver. We will discuss strategies for self-care including maintaining social connections, diet, exercise, and brain-healthy activities for you and your family member with dementia. Local services and programs that can be helpful will also be shared.





𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿

David Troxel has become internationally known for his writing and teaching in the fields of Alzheimer’s disease & long-term care. He has co-authored (with Virginia Bell) six influential books and articles relating to dementia care, including his new book The Best Friends™ Approach to Dementia Care.









Sponsored by Ida Culver House











