Extra law enforcement patrols on Lake Washington during Seafair
Thursday, August 4, 2022
They will patrol Lake Washington to make sure that everyone is celebrating in a safe manner. They'll be watching for boats being operated in an unsafe manner and strictly enforcing the Boating Under the Influence (BUI) law.
The Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will be set up to process any arrested for investigation of BUI.
It is NOT legal to stop on the bridge to see the show and extra troopers will be on hand monitoring to ensure the safety of all those traveling on the bridge.
