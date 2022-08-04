Extra law enforcement patrols on Lake Washington during Seafair

Multiple law enforcement agencies will take to the water for the next four days to ensure the safety of those on the water for Seafair events.





They will patrol Lake Washington to make sure that everyone is celebrating in a safe manner. They'll be watching for boats being operated in an unsafe manner and strictly enforcing the Boating Under the Influence (BUI) law.





The Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will be set up to process any arrested for investigation of BUI.





The Washington State Patrol (WSP) stresses that those using the I-90 bridge be attentive and not be distracted by the air show as the bridge will remain open during the performances.





It is NOT legal to stop on the bridge to see the show and extra troopers will be on hand monitoring to ensure the safety of all those traveling on the bridge.











