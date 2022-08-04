Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk on August 6, 2022 in Lake Forest Park

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Photo by Rev. Senji Kanaeda
The annual Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk will start the day on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Lake Forest Park for the 77th year remembrance of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. 

Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple on Bainbridge Island will conduct a short ceremony for peace at noon, at the Peace Pole on the corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104).

The ceremony at noon in Lake Forest Park is called すべての核犠牲者の為の「慰霊祭」or Subete no kaku giseisha no tame no Irei-sai (memorial, or spirit-consoling, service for all nuclear victims.)

Lanterns at Green Lake
The Peace Walk on August 6th will be a distance of seven miles, with the procession beginning in Lake Forest Park and ending in Seattle at Green Lake at the annual From Hiroshima to Hope lantern-floating event. 


This day is part of a six-day walk that began in Portland, Oregon and ends at the Trident nuclear submarine base at Bangor, Washington on August 8th.

All are invited to participate in the short ceremony in Lake Forest Park and for all or any part of the seven-mile Peace Walk to Green Lake.

For more information, please contact Rev. Senji Kanaeda or Rev. Gilberto Perez at 206-780-6739 or 206-724-7632 (cell), or Glen Milner at 206-979-8319 or gk_milner@outlook.com

Information about the 2022 Peace Walk here: 

