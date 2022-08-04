Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk on August 6, 2022 in Lake Forest Park
Thursday, August 4, 2022
|Photo by Rev. Senji Kanaeda
Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple on Bainbridge Island will conduct a short ceremony for peace at noon, at the Peace Pole on the corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104).
The ceremony at noon in Lake Forest Park is called すべての核犠牲者の為の「慰霊祭」or Subete no kaku giseisha no tame no Irei-sai (memorial, or spirit-consoling, service for all nuclear victims.)
|Lanterns at Green Lake
This day is part of a six-day walk that began in Portland, Oregon and ends at the Trident nuclear submarine base at Bangor, Washington on August 8th.
All are invited to participate in the short ceremony in Lake Forest Park and for all or any part of the seven-mile Peace Walk to Green Lake.
For more information, please contact Rev. Senji Kanaeda or Rev. Gilberto Perez at 206-780-6739 or 206-724-7632 (cell), or Glen Milner at 206-979-8319 or gk_milner@outlook.com.
Information about the 2022 Peace Walk here:
