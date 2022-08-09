Sam Scott 2022 Summer Studio Show by appointment

Shoreline ceramic artist Sam Scott will be opening his studio for his 2022 Summer Studio Show.





Because Covid is still around he will be setting up appointments for individual visits instead of a two day general opening.





One hour appointments will be available for Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 21, 2022.





Appointments will be available from 12 - 6pm each day. Exceptions can be made.





He will have lots of work available!



