Sam Scott 2022 Summer Studio Show by appointment
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Because Covid is still around he will be setting up appointments for individual visits instead of a two day general opening.
One hour appointments will be available for Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Appointments will be available from 12 - 6pm each day. Exceptions can be made.
He will have lots of work available!
To set up an appointment or if you have any questions, contact Sam at cheerspots@yahoo.com, go to his website www.samscottpottery.com or call 206-542-1944.
0 comments:
Post a Comment