Unlimited Bowling Special now through Labor Day at Spin Alley
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Bowl for up to 3 full hours for $20 plus shoe rental from 7-9pm Sunday through Thursday!
Bowl as many games as you want for three hours for one low price!
Stay cool and have some fun!
26 beers on draft, craft cocktails, delicious food, arcade and bowling in one spot!!
Spin Alley is at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Road and it's air conditioned.
Spin Alley is at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Road and it's air conditioned.
0 comments:
Post a Comment