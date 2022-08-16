Online and in-person: Fall-Winter Dahlia care with John Hibbs of the Dahlias for Seniors Project 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
AT THE SHORELINE/LAKE FOREST PARK SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
THIS THURSDAY
August 18, 2022 10:00 AM Pacific Time on ZOOM and in person
Dahlias for Seniors Project of the Shoreline Senior Center offers this webinar
Fall-Winter Dahlia care with John Hibbs of the Dahlias for Seniors Project 2022
- When the season’s over – cutting your dahlia plants back
- Options for wintering tubers – in and out of the ground
- Digging, washing, and cutting tubers before storage
- Preventing tuber injury – freezing, drying out, molding
- Tending your soil for next Spring
Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155
Phone: 206-365-1536
Website: shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org
