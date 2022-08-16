Driftwood Players to open their season with The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another.

A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone.

When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate.

This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from Dame Agatha Christie, the foremost mystery writer of her time.



Last seen on the Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) stage in 2006, join EDP for their Season 64 opener with this iconic Agatha Christie play, The Mousetrap.



WHEN: September 16-October 2, 2022 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm (11 total performances).



TICKETS: $28 General; $25 Jr/Sr/Military. Available online at Last seen on the Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) stage in 2006, join EDP for their Season 64 opener with this iconic Agatha Christie play, The Mousetrap.: September 16-October 2, 2022 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm (11 total performances).: $28 General; $25 Jr/Sr/Military. Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.







Directed by Adam Othman and featuring the acting talents of Tessa James (Mollie Ralston), Sam Neer (Giles Ralston), Oliver Rowland-Jones (Christopher Wren), Ingrid Sanai Buron (Mrs. Boyle), Joe Goins (Major Metcalf), Alayna Moffat (Miss Casewell), Topher Wick (Mr. Paravicini), and Bryce Smith (Detective Sergeant Trotter).









The Mousetrap By Agatha Christie (Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.



Special thanks to our season sponsors Rick Steves’ Europe and Templar Financial Services.



About Edmonds Driftwood Players: Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State. The design team includes Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Gwyn Skone (Lighting Designer), Brian Fletcher (Sound Designer/Production Supervisor), Sarah Kessler (Set Designer), and Elizabeth Fleming (Costume Designer). Julie Bryan is Stage Manager and Katie Soulé is Production Manager/Managing Director.The Mousetrap By Agatha Christie (Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com) Special thanks to our season sponsors Rick Steves’ Europe and Templar Financial Services.: Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.





Director, Adam Othman A special note from the Director, Adam Othman:



“Returning to the Scene of the Crime…I was first introduced to The Mousetrap when I was first cast in my high school's production, playing the role of Christopher Wren. I immediately fell in love with the colorful characters and clever plot twists and turn brilliantly crafted by Agatha Christie. A special note from the Director, Adam Othman:“Returning to the Scene of the Crime…I was first introduced to The Mousetrap when I was first cast in my high school's production, playing the role of Christopher Wren. I immediately fell in love with the colorful characters and clever plot twists and turn brilliantly crafted by Agatha Christie.





"In 2006 I returned to The Mousetrap with Edmonds Driftwood Players, now portraying the role of Mr. Paravicini, another mysterious guest. It has been 16 years since EDP has staged this classic who-done-it, and I was thrilled when they asked me to return and direct this production.





"As a director, I love the challenge of working with the cast to develop these multifaceted characters and taking the audience on this incredible ride where every character could be the killer or even the next victim."











The Mousetrap, by Agatha Christie