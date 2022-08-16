Free haircuts for K-12 students at Evergreen Beauty College this Wednesday August 17, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Evergreen Beauty College, located in Gateway Plaza at 185th and Aurora (18336 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133) is offering free haircuts, mini facials, mini manicures for K-12 students.
Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 12pm to 3pm.
The event is our annual “Back To School Event” where our Evergreen students offer free haircuts, mini manicures, and mini facials to kids K-12.
The purpose for our event is to help support families in need in our community that may not be able to afford these services for their children prior to school starting.
Anyone in the community is welcome to attend during the event hours, 12pm-3pm and services will be offered on a first come first serve basis.
