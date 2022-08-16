Books and Beer at Dunn Gardens on Thursday August 18, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Books and Beer: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 5pm

David Streatfield and Mike Dillon will read from longtime garden columnist Madeleine Wilde’s book, Notes from the Garden. 

Madeleine, who died in 2018, has left us a book to savor from solstice to solstice. This is a book that gardeners and lovers of cooking, food and life well-lived will savor. 

It will also inspire fans of the personal essay and those interested in the cycle of the seasons and intentional living. 

Pack a picnic and join us after work for a fun evening of friends, nature, and mini-tours. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Pricing
  • Members: $5
  • Not-yet-members: $10
Ticket Link https://dunngardens.org/event/books-beer-notes-from-the-garden

Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177



Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  