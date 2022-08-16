Books and Beer at Dunn Gardens on Thursday August 18, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
David Streatfield and Mike Dillon will read from longtime garden columnist Madeleine Wilde’s book, Notes from the Garden.
Madeleine, who died in 2018, has left us a book to savor from solstice to solstice. This is a book that gardeners and lovers of cooking, food and life well-lived will savor.
It will also inspire fans of the personal essay and those interested in the cycle of the seasons and intentional living.
Pack a picnic and join us after work for a fun evening of friends, nature, and mini-tours. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Pricing
Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177
- Members: $5
- Not-yet-members: $10
