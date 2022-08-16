Books and Beer at Dunn Gardens on Thursday August 18, 2022

Books and Beer: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 5pm





Madeleine, who died in 2018, has left us a book to savor from solstice to solstice. This is a book that gardeners and lovers of cooking, food and life well-lived will savor.





It will also inspire fans of the personal essay and those interested in the cycle of the seasons and intentional living.





David Streatfield and Mike Dillon will read from longtime garden columnist Madeleine Wilde’s book, Notes from the Garden.