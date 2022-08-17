Jobs: WSDOT Public Disclosure Coordinator / Mailroom/Reception Supervisor (FRA3)

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

WSDOT
Public Disclosure Coordinator / Mailroom/Reception Supervisor (FRA3)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$48,144 - $64,713 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an administrative professional to serve as Public Disclosure Coordinator and Mailroom/Reception Supervisor at our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters in Shoreline. 

As the Public Disclosure Coordinator and Mailroom/Reception Supervisor, the primary undertaking of this position is to supervise the Administrative Services Division and serve as the primary point of contact in processing public disclosure request. This position will advise region offices on public disclosure requests in accordance with applicable RCW rules and regulations.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 1:18 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  