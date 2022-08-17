Update from the Northwest Junior Pipe Band after Glasgow Piping championship competition

Kevin Auld and the NWJPB in Glasgow

From Director Kevin Auld









So.... Three days later here it is.





Overall the band placed 14th out of 23 bands in grade 4A - a result we are very happy with.





Grade 4A is a very challenging grade with an extremely high standard and we were happy to play among so many great bands.





The day at Glasgow Green was one of excitement, intensity, camaraderie, laughter, pride and happy tears.





In the end the band agreed that it was our best performance of the entire season.





Any fan of the 80s tv show The A Team will remember the quote - " I love it when a plan comes together." That pretty much sums up our season.











A huge thank-you to all of our supporters, sponsors, donors and volunteers for helping to make this trip happen. Stay tuned for more photos and video of our adventures.

Apparently we never posted an update after the World Pipe Band Championships. We were too tired!