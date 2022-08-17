Jobs: City of Shoreline Public Art Coordinator





This requires working closely internally with other departments, including the Parks, Fleet and Facilities, Public Works, and a variety of other internal teams.









To lead and assist in planning and implementing the City's public art program based on the adopted Public Art and Cultural Services Plan; partner with local agencies, community groups, artists, and internal and external partners; assist supervisor in capital project related implementation as well as updating multi-year plan; organize and supervise art related events and activities.



In 2021 Shoreline residents passed a Parks Bond which will require this position be integrated into the implementation team as the Public Art expert. In addition to the Municipal Art Fund 1% dollars there is 1M of bond dollars allocated for Public Art in the bond, which this position will work closely with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Board (with guidance from the PA/CS Plan) to determine implementation strategy.

SALARY: $29.61 - $37.53 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 8/29/2022 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Note: Current request for reclassification of this position to a higher pay grade is subject to the City Council's approval later this year.Interview scheduling: Interviews for this position will be held during the week of September 12th.The Public Art Coordinator position works within the Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Department focused on working with the community to implement the Public Art and Cultural Services Plan.