Ribbon cutting ceremony for Eastside Baby Corner grand opening August 24

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

EBC program staff moving in to new Shoreline location
Photo courtesy EBC
The Eastside Baby Corner - Shoreline (EBC) will celebrate its Grand Opening with a Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 12:15pm.

They are located at 17230 12th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Eastside Baby Corner helps children have what they need to grow, play, learn and thrive. 

They do this by providing essential care, safety, and health goods for children, from birth through age 12, who are living in poverty or experiencing homelessness or family disruption. 

Eastside Baby Corner reaches kids and families in the central Puget Sound region through a collaborative network of human service, education, and health providers. 

Learn more at BabyCorner.org




