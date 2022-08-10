Jobs: WSDOT Right of Way Engineer (TE2)

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

WSDOT
Right of Way Engineer (TE2)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$66,376 - $89,271 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is currently seeking an engineering professional to serve an integral role as Right of Way Update Engineer. This position will support WSDOT’s mission of highway design, construction, and right of way by preparing survey records, right of way plans, and other documents.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 2:05 AM
