Northwest Junior Pipe Band featured on piping Facebook page

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Performing on Buchanan Street in Glasgow

The Northwest Junior Pipe Band, under the leadership of local resident Kevin Auld, is competing in a series of Highland Games and piping festivals in Scotland.

They are currently taking part in Piping Live! 2022, which is happening in Glasgow, Scotland from August 6 - 14, 2022.

Northwest Junior Pipe Band in Glasgow, Scotland

The We Love Pipe Bands Facebook page, with over 58,000 followers, posted a four-part video of the group performing on Buchanan Street Monday. 



Posted by DKH at 1:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  