Northwest Junior Pipe Band featured on piping Facebook page
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
|Performing on Buchanan Street in Glasgow
The Northwest Junior Pipe Band, under the leadership of local resident Kevin Auld, is competing in a series of Highland Games and piping festivals in Scotland.
They are currently taking part in Piping Live! 2022, which is happening in Glasgow, Scotland from August 6 - 14, 2022.
|Northwest Junior Pipe Band in Glasgow, Scotland
The We Love Pipe Bands Facebook page, with over 58,000 followers, posted a four-part video of the group performing on Buchanan Street Monday.
