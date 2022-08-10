Jobs: WSDOT Survey Technician (TT3, In-Training)









These are non-permanent positions expected to last up to 12 months but no less than 6 months. The successful candidate appointed into this role will be assigned to a survey crew operating survey equipment, collecting survey data, and processing and delivering said data to customers.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$42,852 - $80,879 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Survey Technicians to serve an integral role and help fulfill WSDOT’s mission of highway design, construction, and right of way. This is an in-training position that offers a career path and on-the-job training, and allows you to progress upward through the Transportation Technician field and achieve the goal class.