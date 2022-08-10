Shoreline seeks feedback on proposed safety improvements on Meridian

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The City of Shoreline would like to like to hear from you! 

As we prepare to make safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N, we want your input on lane configuration and pedestrian and bicycle enhancements.

The City was awarded grant funding to provide safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N between N 155th Street and N 175th Street. The project will enhance safety at pedestrian crossings, add bicycle lanes, and modify the lane configuration along the Meridian Avenue N corridor. 
 
In addition, we invite you to attend an online presentation to learn more about the project, view the latest design, and provide feedback. 

The online presentation will be held on September 14, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00pm

For more information, the survey link, and to register for the online presentation, visit: shorelinewa.gov/MeridianAve.



