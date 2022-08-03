Jerry Pickard’s family donates his Navy jacket to Northwest Veterans Museum

Jonathan Picard presents Jerry's jacket to Carl Kurfess of

the NW Veterans Museum. Photo by Doug Cerretti By Doug Cerretti By Doug Cerretti









The jacket represents the time Jerry served as a photographer with the P2V Neptune Squadron based at the Whidbey Island, WA Naval Air Station.





Jerry Pickard The P2V Neptune was an anti-submarine/surveillance aircraft flying the Pacific and Arctic usually looking for Russian boats and installations. The P2V Neptune was an anti-submarine/surveillance aircraft flying the Pacific and Arctic usually looking for Russian boats and installations.













Jerry passed away September 13, 2020 https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2020/10/obituary-jerry-pickard.html

The family of Jerry Pickard donated his Navy jacket to the Northwest Veterans Museum in a ceremony at Heroes' Café Lynnwood last Tuesday July 26, 2022.