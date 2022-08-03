Jerry Pickard’s family donates his Navy jacket to Northwest Veterans Museum

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Jonathan Picard presents Jerry's jacket to Carl Kurfess of
the NW Veterans Museum. Photo by Doug Cerretti
By Doug Cerretti

The family of Jerry Pickard donated his Navy jacket to the Northwest Veterans Museum in a ceremony at Heroes' Café Lynnwood last Tuesday July 26, 2022. 

Jerry’s grandson, Jonathan Picard, presented the jacket to Carl Kurfess of the Northwest Veterans Museum 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, Washington 98036 in Heritage Park.

The jacket represents the time Jerry served as a photographer with the P2V Neptune Squadron based at the Whidbey Island, WA Naval Air Station.

Jerry Pickard
The P2V Neptune was an anti-submarine/surveillance aircraft flying the Pacific and Arctic usually looking for Russian boats and installations. 

