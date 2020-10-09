Obituary: Jerry Pickard

Jerry Pickard

Photo by Doug Cerretti Pickard, Jerome Dean "Jerry," 82 , of Lake Forest Park, Sunday Sept 13, 2020



When he got out of the Navy, he joined the Army Reserves at what was then Ft. Lewis.



He was a proud military supporter and active member of American Legion Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 in Shoreline. He served for a number of years as the Historian / Photographer and several annual terms as Assistant Adjutant.



He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years Jeanette, eldest son Jerold A. Pickard, daughter Jennifer Pickard, granddaughter Ame Rosenbalm, grandson Johnathan Pickard-Gilyeat, and younger brother Danney Pickard.

He was predeceased by his younger son Jeff Pickard on August 5, 2018 and his younger brother Dickey in 1970.



Retired from the Shoreline School District as the custodian for Shorecrest High School.



Jerry was an active reporter and photographer for the Shoreline Area News for a decade. A gardener and collector, his flowers and birds were frequent subjects of his photography. He collected coffee mugs, pins, magnets, and wind spinners.



Jerry was a talented cook, doing most of the cooking at home. He was usually in the kitchen at the Post pancake breakfasts and at the grill for the Post barbecues.



In the Army National Guard Jerry won the "Conley Award" as the "Best Cook" for 10 years in a row, from 1978 to 1988.



Most every Sunday, Jerry would make a Very Special Breakfast for the Family.



He was the scoutmaster for his boys' scout troop, participating in camp outs and all their activities. In 1982, when his boys became Eagle Scouts, Jerry was made an Honorary Eagle Scout. They all worked to create the original Eagle Scout Park in Lake Forest Park.



With his daughter Jennifer, he was deeply involved with the League Of American Wheelmen Bicycle Club. From 1976 to 1986 they made many weekend bike rides, riding as far north as Mount Vernon. Jennifer had an early interest in photography, so when she was 12, Jerry built her a dark room.



Jerry was involved with Mountlake Christian School from 1983 to 1988, serving as the Treasurer.



He was buried in a private ceremony at Acacia on September 25, 2020.



A memorial open to the public is planned to be held by American Legion Post 227 sometime after restrictions on large gatherings lessen.



Please consider a contribution to the







After graduating from Cass High School in Cartersville Georgia in 1958, he joined the Navy. At the end of his four year tour he was a crewmember on a P3 Orion, flying Sub Patrol between the Aleutian Islands and Russia. They would fly past Russian planes close enough that both sides would make rude gestures at each other through the windows. He also flew the Florida to Cuba patrol.