Proposed ordinance amendment to prohibit waterfowl (geese and duck) feeding in Shoreline Parks: Open for comment

Geese congregate at Echo Lake when humans feed them.

The beach was recently closed for several days when the bacteria count was high.

Photo by Pat Deagan





Fecal bacteria in lakes and ponds can occur from a number of sources, including dog, geese, and duck feces. High fecal bacteria levels make waters unsafe for swimming, wading, and for dogs to drink from.





The City of Shoreline works to keep waters safe for recreation and for wildlife. In the coming months, you'll notice new educational signs at several of Shoreline's parks reminding park-goers to pickup pet waste and to not feed waterbirds. These two actions can dramatically help keep fecal bacteria levels low, and keep our beaches open and safe for park users.



To further support this effort, the City of Shoreline is proposing to update the Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC 8.12) to expressly prohibit feeding waterfowl in Shoreline Parks. Code requiring pet waste pickup already exists (SMC 8.12.280).



