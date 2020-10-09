Help 4-Corners fill the food shelves at Hopelink



4-Corners.org continues its fund raising drive to fill Hopelink’s shelves. 4-Corners.org continues its fund raising drive to fill Hopelink’s shelves.





The need is great.





Many are out of work and the children need good nutrition to help them focus on their new experience of online school.









http://fundraise.hope-link.org/4Corners

Please, click the link and give today! Cash works and this is a safe, no contact way for you to help. Please join us in this effort to fill Hopelink’s shelves and defeat hunger.







4-Corners.org is a 503c3 and a collaboration of the four neighborhoods whose corners meet at Richmond Beach Road and 8th Avenue NW. 4-Corners.org is a 503c3 and a collaboration of the four neighborhoods whose corners meet at Richmond Beach Road and 8th Avenue NW.





Hillwood Neighborhood Association, Richmond Beach Community Association. Innis Arden Neighborhood and Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association.





4-Corner's mission is to build community and support the neighborhoods.

















Hopelink gets more benefit from dollars than it does from food donations. They can buy exactly what they need and there is no waste. They can buy in bulk and receive discounts that we cannot. There is no need for a list of items needed.