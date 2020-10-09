Virtual Wellness Walk

Friday, October 9, 2020


It's time to start "Walking for Wellness" and support the Shoreline/LFP Senior Center. 

Register today (final deadline October 18, 2020) and do your walk between Saturday October 10th and Sunday October 18th.

All those who register can pick up their swag bag of goodies on Oct 18th. Your bag will be filled with a commemorative metal water bottle, coupons from local businesses and other goodies.

A big thanks to the Wellness Walk sponsors, Dunn Lumber and Olympic Spine and Sports Therapy

Our local businesses support our senior center and you can too!

Registration costs $25 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Shoreline LFP Senior Center.

After you complete your walk, email your time, distance, and/or photos to marynw@aol.com 

You can also upload your photos to the Shoreline LFP Senior Center’s Event Page



